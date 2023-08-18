Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TARO traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,833. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.77 and a 200-day moving average of $31.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.21 and a beta of 0.61. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12-month low of $22.89 and a 12-month high of $42.22.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $158.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.00 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 1.52%. On average, research analysts predict that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TARO. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 664.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

