Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Down 0.3 %
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $158.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.00 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 1.52%. On average, research analysts predict that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taro Pharmaceutical Industries
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TARO. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 664.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.45% of the company’s stock.
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Taro Pharmaceutical Industries
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- 6 Largest Healthcare REITs to Buy and How to Invest
Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.