Target (NYSE:TGT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.89%. Target’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.
Target Stock Performance
NYSE TGT opened at $130.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Target has a 1 year low of $124.96 and a 1 year high of $181.70. The company has a market capitalization of $60.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.12.
Target Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.44%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 646.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 72,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,580,000 after buying an additional 62,895 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 11.8% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth about $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.
About Target
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
