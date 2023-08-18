Target (NYSE:TGT) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.20-1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.82. Target also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.00-$8.00 EPS.

Target Price Performance

Shares of Target stock opened at $130.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.12. Target has a 12 month low of $124.96 and a 12 month high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. Target had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 60.44%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TGT. Roth Mkm restated a neutral rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Target from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Target from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Target from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered Target from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $163.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Target by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,725,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,881 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Target by 95,980.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,448 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Target by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,300,283 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,371,516,000 after acquiring an additional 80,027 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Target by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,481,880 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $966,059,000 after acquiring an additional 183,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $725,870,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

