Target (NYSE:TGT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. Target had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 3.12%. Target’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

TGT stock opened at $130.11 on Friday. Target has a 52-week low of $124.96 and a 52-week high of $181.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.44%.

Several brokerages have commented on TGT. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Target from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Target from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Target from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Target by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,725,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,881 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 95,980.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,448 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,300,283 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,371,516,000 after acquiring an additional 80,027 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Target by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,481,880 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $966,059,000 after acquiring an additional 183,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $725,870,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

