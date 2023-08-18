Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) Insider Acquires $2,446,250.00 in Stock

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) insider Boxer Capital, Llc purchased 475,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,446,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 743,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,829,241.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tango Therapeutics Trading Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ:TNGX opened at $7.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $629.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.81 and its 200-day moving average is $4.17. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $9.39.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million. Tango Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.38% and a negative net margin of 317.04%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Tango Therapeutics by 21.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Tango Therapeutics from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th.

About Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

