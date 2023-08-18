Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. cut its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Synopsys makes up 1.0% of Burney Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Burney Co.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $21,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $891,507,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 351.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,773,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $566,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,699 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 113,493.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,798 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Synopsys by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,140,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,438,000 after acquiring an additional 397,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 90.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,353,000 after acquiring an additional 347,807 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $2.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $421.28. 204,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,949. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.58, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.13. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.00 and a 12-month high of $468.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $440.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $401.08.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $462.50.

In other news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total value of $17,486,443.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,429,183.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total value of $17,486,443.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,429,183.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,257 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.74, for a total transaction of $4,153,986.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 2,078 shares in the company, valued at $932,481.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,822 shares of company stock valued at $59,899,628 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

