Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Acquired by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Synopsys accounts for approximately 1.4% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $23,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in Synopsys by 470.0% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Synopsys from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Synopsys from $445.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $462.50.

In other news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total transaction of $17,486,443.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,429,183.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.87, for a total value of $1,713,293.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at $7,371,341.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total transaction of $17,486,443.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,429,183.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,822 shares of company stock worth $59,899,628 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $425.44. 409,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,515. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $440.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $401.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.00 and a fifty-two week high of $468.03. The firm has a market cap of $64.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.39, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

