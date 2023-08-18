Synapse (SYN) Price Reaches $0.49 on Exchanges

Synapse (SYN) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One Synapse token can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00001816 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Synapse has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar. Synapse has a market capitalization of $87.40 million and approximately $6.28 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Synapse Profile

Synapse was first traded on August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synapse’s official website is synapseprotocol.com. Synapse’s official message board is medium.com/@synapseprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains.

By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

Buying and Selling Synapse

