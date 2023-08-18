Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $17.53

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of SEK 17.53 and traded as high as SEK 17.90. Swedbank AB (publ) shares last traded at SEK 17.66, with a volume of 11,600 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on SWDBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of SEK 182.25.

Swedbank AB (publ) Stock Down 0.7 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is SEK 17.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is SEK 17.66.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.77 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of SEK 1.73 billion during the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 30.06%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Swedbank AB will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Swedbank AB (publ) engages in the provision of various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings accounts, mutual funds and insurance savings, pension savings, institutional asset management, and other savings and investment products; provides private residential lending, consumer financing, corporate lending, leasing, and other financing products, as well as trade finance, and factoring services; and current accounts, cash handling, debit and credit cards, and card acquiring, as well as domestic, international, mobile, document, and other payment products.

