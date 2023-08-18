Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Upgraded to Buy at Benchmark

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Benchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Super Group Stock Performance
NYSE SGHC opened at $3.40 on Friday. Super Group has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $4.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.19 and a 200-day moving average of $3.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $363.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.93 million. Super Group had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 20.32%. On average, analysts anticipate that Super Group will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Super Group
Super Group Company Profile
Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.
See Also
