Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Upgraded to Buy at Benchmark

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Benchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Super Group Stock Performance

NYSE SGHC opened at $3.40 on Friday. Super Group has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $4.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.19 and a 200-day moving average of $3.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $363.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.93 million. Super Group had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 20.32%. On average, analysts anticipate that Super Group will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Super Group

Super Group Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phraction Management LLC acquired a new stake in Super Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Super Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,464,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Super Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in Super Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Super Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

