Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Trading 2.3% Higher

Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) shot up 2.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.54 and last traded at $3.49. 96,639 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 349,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.41.

SGHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Super Group in a research report on Friday. Benchmark upgraded Super Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday.

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.19 and a 200-day moving average of $3.51.

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Super Group had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $363.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.93 million. Analysts anticipate that Super Group Limited will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Group in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Group during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Super Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

