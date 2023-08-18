Sundance Energy Australia (OTCMKTS:SDCJF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.15

Sundance Energy Australia Ltd (OTCMKTS:SDCJF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.15 and traded as high as $0.15. Sundance Energy Australia shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 1,200 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.15.
Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.
