Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $163.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sun Communities from $168.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Sun Communities from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $154.88.

SUI stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $120.96. The company had a trading volume of 399,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,567. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.71. Sun Communities has a twelve month low of $117.63 and a twelve month high of $169.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.08.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($1.23). The company had revenue of $863.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.99 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 2.80%. Sun Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Communities will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 202.17%.

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $126.18 per share, for a total transaction of $50,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,221,612.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 485.7% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 671 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 179,700 developed sites and approximately 47,990 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

