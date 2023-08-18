Summit X LLC Sells 55 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Summit X LLC decreased its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $547,104,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,039,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,194 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,917,000 after acquiring an additional 758,127 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 102.9% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,081,000 after acquiring an additional 639,701 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 14.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,948,000 after acquiring an additional 347,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $293.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,400,500.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $787,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,400,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,811.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,620 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,820. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HCA traded up $3.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $269.08. 430,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,295,358. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.32 and a 1 year high of $304.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $284.18 and a 200 day moving average of $271.32.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.01. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 12,765.76%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.43 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 11.81%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Featured Articles

