Summit X LLC Sells 537 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Summit X LLC lowered its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on LMT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $532.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $499.43.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE LMT traded up $4.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $450.97. 664,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,689. The business’s 50-day moving average is $455.63 and its 200-day moving average is $464.93. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $381.55 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 43.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,982.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

