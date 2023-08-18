Summit X LLC Sells 42,329 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Summit X LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 48.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,329 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.8% of Summit X LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 445.2% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.35. 8,119,617 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.16.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

