Summit X LLC Reduces Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Summit X LLC lessened its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth about $502,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 1,136.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on DAL. Bank of America lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.88.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 0.8 %

Delta Air Lines stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.43. 3,867,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,517,571. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.12. The company has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.28. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $15.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 8.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $552,112.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,901,428.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,992 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,582 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Stories

