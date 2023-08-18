Summit X LLC Raises Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Summit X LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after buying an additional 30,218,452 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 23,938.9% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,646,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631,527 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,747,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 12,231,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $942,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013,894 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 27,600 shares of company stock worth $1,960,836 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.36.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $67.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,616,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,085,174. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.17 and a 1 year high of $91.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.29%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

