Summit X LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Summit X LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 19.5% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.6% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.4% in the first quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.6% in the first quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 2,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 42.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Invesco QQQ Stock Performance
QQQ stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $357.84. The company had a trading volume of 44,520,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,314,008. The business has a 50 day moving average of $370.61 and a 200 day moving average of $340.03. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $387.98.
Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
