Summit X LLC Cuts Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Summit X LLC lessened its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,847 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 814.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 84,216 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $15,704,000 after purchasing an additional 75,010 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,350 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 314,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $49,621,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,793 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Julie Southern purchased 203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $218.07 per share, with a total value of $44,268.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total transaction of $788,471.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,608.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Julie Southern acquired 203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $218.07 per share, for a total transaction of $44,268.21. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,457.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,057 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $216.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 1.0 %

NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $196.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,040,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198,802. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $132.08 and a fifty-two week high of $225.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.60.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.14. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. On average, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.41%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.