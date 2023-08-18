Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.40

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.40 and traded as high as $13.00. Subsea 7 shares last traded at $12.84, with a volume of 10,148 shares.

Subsea 7 Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 55.83 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.97.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Subsea 7 had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Subsea 7 S.A. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

