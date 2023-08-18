Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $325.00 target price on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SYK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $309.33.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $278.73. The stock had a trading volume of 148,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,792. The company has a market cap of $105.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $290.96 and its 200-day moving average is $282.74. Stryker has a 52 week low of $200.80 and a 52 week high of $306.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Stryker will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 19,365 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,908,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 377.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,405 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 10,595 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the second quarter worth $5,291,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in Stryker by 318.4% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 15,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after acquiring an additional 12,153 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

