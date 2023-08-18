Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Stryker from $315.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $309.33.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $277.91. 992,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,386. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.54. Stryker has a 52-week low of $200.80 and a 52-week high of $306.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $290.96 and its 200-day moving average is $282.74.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Stryker will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.37%.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.6% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 27,814 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 28.6% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 44.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

