Stratis Trading Down 13.2% Over Last 7 Days (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001539 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Stratis has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. Stratis has a market cap of $61.18 million and $2.85 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,662.17 or 0.06368609 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00041271 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00018865 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00029119 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013438 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000198 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 152,319,663 coins. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

