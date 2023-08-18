Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. VNET Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Strategic Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Friday, May 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.50.

Shares of STRA stock opened at $72.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Strategic Education has a 1-year low of $59.92 and a 1-year high of $98.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.59.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $287.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Strategic Education will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 1.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,731 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 393 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Strategic Education by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. 99.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

