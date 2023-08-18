StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. StoneCo had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. StoneCo updated its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

StoneCo Stock Down 7.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ STNE opened at $12.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. StoneCo has a 52 week low of $8.07 and a 52 week high of $14.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.06 and its 200 day moving average is $11.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STNE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on StoneCo from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. UBS Group raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on StoneCo from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on StoneCo from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on StoneCo in a report on Thursday, May 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in StoneCo in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in StoneCo by 10.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in StoneCo by 190.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 882,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,328,000 after acquiring an additional 578,488 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in StoneCo in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in StoneCo in the first quarter valued at about $167,000. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

