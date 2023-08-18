StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Posts Earnings Results

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. StoneCo had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. StoneCo updated its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

StoneCo Price Performance

NASDAQ:STNE opened at $12.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.22. StoneCo has a 12 month low of $8.07 and a 12 month high of $14.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on STNE shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on StoneCo from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of StoneCo from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of StoneCo from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of StoneCo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, StoneCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StoneCo

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STNE. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 37.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in StoneCo during the first quarter worth $106,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

