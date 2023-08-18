StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. StoneCo had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. StoneCo updated its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

StoneCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STNE opened at $12.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.22. StoneCo has a twelve month low of $8.07 and a twelve month high of $14.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STNE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC raised StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna upped their price target on StoneCo from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded StoneCo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StoneCo

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,222,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of StoneCo by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 340,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after acquiring an additional 67,570 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of StoneCo by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 308,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 61,693 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in StoneCo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in StoneCo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

