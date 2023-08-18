StockNews.com Upgrades Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Dynagas LNG Partners from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Dynagas LNG Partners Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of DLNG stock opened at $2.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $101.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.52. Dynagas LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $4.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The shipping company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $37.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 12,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

