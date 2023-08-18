StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WH. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $85.57.

Shares of WH opened at $74.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $58.81 and a 1-year high of $81.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.46.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.81 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 34.12% and a net margin of 20.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.72, for a total transaction of $589,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,226.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 65.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

