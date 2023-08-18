StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Veritiv from $159.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th.

NYSE VRTV opened at $168.23 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.22. Veritiv has a 52 week low of $94.50 and a 52 week high of $169.85.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter. Veritiv had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 37.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veritiv will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Veritiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.35%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRTV. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Veritiv by 1,390.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, facility solutions, and print based products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Packaging, Facility Solutions, and Print segments. The Packaging segment provides packaging product materials within flexible, corrugated and fiber, ancillary packaging, rigid, and equipment categories.

