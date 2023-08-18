StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of TEGNA from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

TEGNA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TGNA traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.45. 2,018,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,002,048. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. TEGNA has a twelve month low of $15.09 and a twelve month high of $22.29.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.39 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TEGNA will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEGNA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.1138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TEGNA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in TEGNA in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,921,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in TEGNA by 63.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 420,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after acquiring an additional 163,124 shares during the last quarter. Zeno Research LLC boosted its stake in TEGNA by 662.0% in the second quarter. Zeno Research LLC now owns 474,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after acquiring an additional 412,581 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 54.6% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,631,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,498,000 after purchasing an additional 576,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 13.8% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 15,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

