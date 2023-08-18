StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MKS Instruments presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $104.10.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments Stock Up 1.8 %

MKSI traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.89. 488,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.14. MKS Instruments has a 1-year low of $64.77 and a 1-year high of $114.15.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.48 million. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 45.65% and a positive return on equity of 10.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MKS Instruments news, EVP Kathleen Flaherty Burke sold 11,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $1,170,522.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,738 shares in the company, valued at $4,326,367.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other MKS Instruments news, EVP Kathleen Flaherty Burke sold 11,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $1,170,522.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,738 shares in the company, valued at $4,326,367.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $27,122.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,725.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,013 shares of company stock worth $1,217,077 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 15.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 146,972 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,888,000 after purchasing an additional 19,748 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the second quarter valued at $225,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the second quarter valued at $4,489,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 3.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,341 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MKS Instruments

(Get Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.