StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

FOXA has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FOX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered FOX from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FOX has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Get FOX alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FOXA

FOX Price Performance

Shares of FOXA traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.34. 1,755,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,606,644. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.86. FOX has a fifty-two week low of $28.01 and a fifty-two week high of $37.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.64 and its 200 day moving average is $33.52.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 8.31%. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FOX will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.55%.

Insider Transactions at FOX

In related news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch acquired 141,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.84 per share, for a total transaction of $4,783,859.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,374,795.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other FOX news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 231,865 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $7,744,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,777.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 141,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.84 per share, with a total value of $4,783,859.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 956,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,374,795.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FOX

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in FOX by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,742,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,914,000 after purchasing an additional 102,146 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in FOX by 1.8% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 11,988,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,225,000 after acquiring an additional 207,618 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in FOX by 16.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,591,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,137 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in FOX by 16.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,617,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,174,000 after acquiring an additional 637,439 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in FOX by 15.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,245,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,567,000 after acquiring an additional 555,423 shares during the period. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FOX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.