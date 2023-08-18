StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

FFWM has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush raised their target price on First Foundation from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet cut First Foundation from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Foundation currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.88.

FFWM stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.40. 403,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,963. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.00. First Foundation has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $21.13.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $61.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.67 million. First Foundation had a positive return on equity of 5.67% and a negative net margin of 28.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Foundation will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.87%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in First Foundation during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 411.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 6,887 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 461.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 8,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in First Foundation during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 69.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

