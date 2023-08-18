StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ESS has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Essex Property Trust from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $208.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wolfe Research lowered Essex Property Trust from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $228.50 to $244.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded Essex Property Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $271.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $226.00 to $224.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $244.60.

Shares of NYSE ESS traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $236.10. 33,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,135. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.02. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.77. Essex Property Trust has a 12-month low of $195.03 and a 12-month high of $292.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 4.8% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 251 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

