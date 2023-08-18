StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $117.50.

Cincinnati Financial stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.88. 133,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,573. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.60. Cincinnati Financial has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $130.66.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 14.45%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial will post 5 EPS for the current year.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $98.39 per share, for a total transaction of $98,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,784.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CINF. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 9,080.7% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 163,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,332,000 after purchasing an additional 161,545 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter valued at $7,230,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 6.6% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 245,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,751,000 after purchasing an additional 15,134 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 193,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter valued at $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

