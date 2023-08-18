StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

ATEC has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Alphatec from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Alphatec from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alphatec from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $13.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.63. Alphatec has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $19.14. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.28.

In other news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $35,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 58,000 shares in the company, valued at $869,420. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphatec news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $35,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,000 shares in the company, valued at $869,420. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Segal sold 71,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $1,080,634.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,721 shares of company stock worth $2,246,737 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 166,438 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 83,702 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphatec by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,557,115 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,997,000 after acquiring an additional 167,581 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 62.3% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 380,590 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 146,030 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 37.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,775 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 12,964 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphatec by 10.5% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 703,351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,646,000 after purchasing an additional 66,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

