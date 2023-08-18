StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $379.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $366.92.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $345.83. The stock had a trading volume of 94,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,050. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $89.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $348.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $276.57 and a fifty-two week high of $367.00.

In other news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $95,317.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,838 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,309.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $95,317.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,309.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 8,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $3,002,447.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,738,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,357 shares of company stock worth $10,022,568. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,266,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,460.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.