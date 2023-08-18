StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SLF. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Sun Life Financial stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.63. 391,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,037. The firm has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.36. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of $37.96 and a 1-year high of $53.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.566 per share. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 33,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 238,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,062,000 after acquiring an additional 10,150 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 17.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 15,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. 41.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

