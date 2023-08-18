StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on SLR Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on SLR Investment from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet cut SLR Investment from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Compass Point cut their target price on SLR Investment from $15.75 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on SLR Investment in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SLR Investment presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.10.

SLR Investment stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,392. SLR Investment has a fifty-two week low of $12.08 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $822.22 million, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLRC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SLR Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $197,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SLR Investment by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 18,660 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in SLR Investment by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 20,529 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in SLR Investment by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 302,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SLR Investment by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 85,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 11,434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

