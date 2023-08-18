StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on SLR Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on SLR Investment from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet cut SLR Investment from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Compass Point cut their target price on SLR Investment from $15.75 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on SLR Investment in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SLR Investment presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.10.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SLR Investment
SLR Investment Stock Up 0.5 %
SLR Investment Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.46%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SLR Investment
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLRC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SLR Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $197,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SLR Investment by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 18,660 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in SLR Investment by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 20,529 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in SLR Investment by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 302,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SLR Investment by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 85,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 11,434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.
About SLR Investment
SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SLR Investment
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
- What is a SEC Filing?
- 6 Largest Healthcare REITs to Buy and How to Invest
Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.