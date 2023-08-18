StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Select Medical (NYSE:SEM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SEM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Select Medical from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Select Medical from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Select Medical from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Select Medical has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Select Medical Price Performance

Shares of SEM stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $28.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,966. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.60. Select Medical has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $33.51.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Select Medical will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Insider Transactions at Select Medical

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $1,431,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,939,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,682,694.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $1,431,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,939,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,682,694.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $3,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,279,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,928,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 283,967 shares of company stock worth $8,644,510. 19.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Select Medical

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,617,462 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $511,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,674 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Select Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $24,027,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,575,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $445,617,000 after buying an additional 762,219 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,693,137 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,618,000 after buying an additional 396,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,408,413 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,407,000 after acquiring an additional 332,813 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra.

Further Reading

