StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Oragenics Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN opened at $3.06 on Monday. Oragenics has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.71.
Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
