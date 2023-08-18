StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of NXRT traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.15. 225,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,674. NexPoint Residential Trust has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $61.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.79 and its 200-day moving average is $44.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -988.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 332.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 176.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located, middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

