StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Lands’ End Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of LE traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,017. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.80 and a 200 day moving average of $8.38. The company has a market cap of $311.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 3.01. Lands’ End has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $16.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $309.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.40 million. Lands’ End had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Lands’ End

About Lands’ End

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LE. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lands’ End during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Lands’ End by 533.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Lands’ End by 463,900.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Lands’ End by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 807.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.88% of the company’s stock.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of casual clothing, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

