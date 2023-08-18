StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Lands’ End Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of LE traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,017. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.80 and a 200 day moving average of $8.38. The company has a market cap of $311.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 3.01. Lands’ End has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $16.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $309.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.40 million. Lands’ End had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.
Institutional Trading of Lands’ End
About Lands’ End
Lands' End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of casual clothing, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.
See Also
