StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Glatfelter Trading Up 5.4 %

GLT traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.16. 219,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,827. Glatfelter has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $5.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.39.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Carlson Capital L. P purchased 185,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $370,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,200,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glatfelter

Glatfelter Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Glatfelter by 85.8% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 61,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Glatfelter by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 274,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 17,899 shares during the period. Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Glatfelter in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Glatfelter by 568.6% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 305,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 259,505 shares during the period. Finally, Little House Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glatfelter during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

