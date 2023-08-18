StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
GLT traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.16. 219,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,827. Glatfelter has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $5.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.39.
In other news, major shareholder Carlson Capital L. P purchased 185,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $370,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,200,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.
