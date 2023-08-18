StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Everbridge from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everbridge has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.22. The company had a trading volume of 134,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,686. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.11. The stock has a market cap of $946.45 million, a PE ratio of -15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85. Everbridge has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $42.90.

In other Everbridge news, Director David J. Henshall purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.24 per share, for a total transaction of $464,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,412.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 7,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total transaction of $225,230.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,221,046. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Henshall purchased 20,000 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.24 per share, for a total transaction of $464,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,412.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 133,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after buying an additional 54,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

