StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Electromed (NYSE:ELMD)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Electromed from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.50.

Electromed Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE:ELMD opened at $9.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.53 million, a P/E ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 0.39. Electromed has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $13.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Electromed by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Electromed by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electromed by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Electromed by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electromed in the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. 31.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

Featured Articles

