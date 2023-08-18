StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ASC. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Shares of NYSE:ASC opened at $13.57 on Thursday. Ardmore Shipping has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $19.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $578.55 million, a P/E ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. Ardmore Shipping’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,375 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,727 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,290 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,620 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of March 15, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and five chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

