StockNews.com Begins Coverage on A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AOS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.29.

A. O. Smith Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE AOS opened at $69.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.29. A. O. Smith has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $76.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $960.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.17 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 66.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at A. O. Smith

In other news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $83,103.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,654.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A. O. Smith

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AOS. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 93.6% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth about $38,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth about $55,000. 74.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

